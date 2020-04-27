PINE ISLAND — The 20-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed near Pine Island Sunday night had been drinking, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Marqueal Terrylee Adams, 20, of St. Paul, was driving south on U.S. 52 in a 2003 Ford Expedition at 6:23 p.m. Sunday when he attempted to take exit 72 onto North Main Street in Pine Island, according to the state patrol report.
David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department added that Adams attempted to exit Highway 52 onto North Main Street because he was being pulled over for a traffic stop after a short pursuit by the state patrol and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. However, the vehicle crashed after the driver lost control at the exit.
Adams, along with his passengers -- Reginald Riccesse Gulley, 20, Bre'Elle Kiera Johnson, 23, and Taure Monae Major, 17, all of St. Paul -- were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. None were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol report. No updates on their conditions was available.
Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Zumbrota Police Department, Pine Island Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the scene as well.