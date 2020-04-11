ST. CHARLES — A pickup truck struck the front of the Happy Family Restaurant in St. Charles Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Jordan Timm, 36, of St. Charles was driving north on Minnesota Highway 74 near the intersection with U.S. Highway 14 at about 1:33 p.m. Wednesday when the 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck he was driving turned into the parking lot of the restaurant and struck the front of the building, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Timm was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. No update on his condition was available.
According to the state patrol report, alcohol was involved in the crash.
The St. Charles Police and St. Charles Fire departments also responded to the scene.