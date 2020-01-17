After two hung juries and dismissal of a second-degree murder charge, Alexander Weiss is seeking to have the record sealed.

Weiss was tried twice after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2018, shooting death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim. Weiss pulled the gun from his vehicle and shot Rahim after a crash involving Weiss’ Subaru and a Chevrolet Cavalier Rahim was driving on 31st Street Northeast near East River Road Northeast in Rochester.

Weiss did not dispute that he caused Rahim’s death, but claimed he acted in self-defense. The state was burdened to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Weiss did not act in self-defense.

Both trials, one in the spring, one this autumn, ended in mistrials after neither jury could decide on a verdict. In November, the Olmsted County Attorney's office dismissed second-degree murder charges against Weiss.

Weiss' attorney, James McGeeney, said Friday morning that because the case was resolved in Weiss' favor, he is statutorily entitled to have the case file sealed from public view and the charge expunged from his record.

"There is a court record, and if people run a background check, his name shows up that he was accused of second-degree murder. He would prefer that not be available to the public," McGeeney said.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled in Olmsted County District Court for the morning of March 24. McGeeney said the presumption is that it is expungeable and it would be up to the state to show a reason to not allow the expungement.