Training for four new employees of Mayo Ambulance continues even though the coronavirus pandemic has put other workers on the sidelines.
On Friday, the class of four EMTs and paramedics completed the classroom portion of their training academy. This week, they began the field work portion that will continue for several months.
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't changed the content of what the EMTs and paramedics learn, but instructor Christopher Updike said it has changed the way it is being delivered. Instead of sitting close to one another in the classroom space, the four employees are given ample space between each other.
As they go through practical skills training, such as intubation on a mannequin, extra steps are being taken to make sure the mannequins are cleaned more thoroughly.
The pandemic also hasn't put a damper on the excitement they have for their jobs.
"I'm excited about getting training, getting into the truck and in the community," said Ashlee DesMarais, one of the four. She will return to the St. Cloud area and be part of Mayo Ambulance's crew there.
DesMarais, who has a bachelor's degree in travel and tourism and a geography minor, said she decided to become an EMT after being exposed to the field while working at a resort.
Starting a career in the emergency responder field during this unprecedented time hasn't phased DesMarais in part, she said, because she's following some family footsteps.
For Taylor Dabrowski, starting as a Mayo Ambulance EMT during the pandemic is not something he expected but knowing there are policies in place to keep him safe make him feel comfortable.
Dabrowkski has wanted to be a paramedic for more than a decade, he said, and the career fits with his desire to help people.
"It's always been in my background," he said.