The Rochester Police Department Animal Control is looking for medical records for a "big black dog" that is believed to have bitten a child in the face Wednesday night.
The department's animal control officers are investigating a report of an incident that occurred around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Andover Apartments in Southeast Rochester.
A 7-year-old boy was walking with a group kids when what is described as a big black dog bit the child in the face and then ran north, according to a news release from the department. It is not believed that any adults were present to witness the event.
"Due to the nature of the injury, we are in need of the vaccination records for the dog," the department wrote. "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rochester Animal Control as soon as possible at 507-328-6960, option 1."