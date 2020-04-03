Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX CONTINUES TO SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA... .A STRONG COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO PUSH EASTWARD ACROSS THE AREA EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, BRINGING A MIX OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW TO THE REGION. ALTHOUGH THE BULK OF ICE ACCUMULATION HAS BEEN ON ELEVATED SURFACES, SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. AS TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO FALL TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING, EXPECT ADDITIONAL SLICK SPOTS TO DEVELOP ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, EVEN AFTER PRECIPITATION ENDS THIS EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/2 INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/10 OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&