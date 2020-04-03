On Monday, Minnesota's state prison system reported its first cases of COVID-19 in prison staff and individuals who are incarcerated, but the coronaviurs doesn't appear to have reached county jails southeastern Minnesota.
Sheriffs from three counties and a captain from a fourth responded to an inquiry the Post Bulletin sent to eight sheriffs who oversee a county jail as part of their duties. All reported that no detainees have been tested while in custody.
One person in Winona County was tested prior to their arrest and received a negative test result while at the jail, according to Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. A Mower County jail employee was tested and received a negative result, according to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik.
On March 30, the Minnesota Department of Corrections reported its first cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. The department announced that a staff member from its Red Wing facility and an inmate at the Moose Lake facility tested positive for COVID-19.
On April 3, the count of inmates who had tested positive reached seven-- all were listed as being at the Moose Lake facility. One test was pending for a person at that facility and four have recovered. A total of 32 inmates in the state prison system had been tested at that time. In addition to the four positive cases, 21 of the tests were negative and four were still pending.
In Goodhue County, no detainees have been brought to the jail’s health unit for testing, according to Capt. Mark Agre. The sheriff’s office has “drastically reduced” the jail’s population, Agre wrote in an email. Detainees are still housed in the main housing unit, which means most are in double bunked cells.
“We do not place new arrests directly into the main housing unit,” Agre wrote. “When a detainee has completed the intake process, they then go to a smaller unit for one week. During this week they either are released from court or screened a second time for symptoms before being moved to the main housing unit.”
The only new arrests the jail accepts are those individuals that pose a safety risk to the public, Agre wrote.
One Mower County Sheriff’s Office employee who works in the adult detention center was tested for the coronavirus but the test came back negative and the employee’s symptoms “resolved,” according to Sheriff Sandvik.
No detainees have needed to be tested, according to Sandvik.
The sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the courts, Mower County Attorney’s Office, City Attorney’s Office and probation office, have lowered the number of inmates in the facility. To do that, sentencing dates have been moved up and some low level-misdemeanors warrants have been quashed, according to Sandvik.
Both staff and detainees are doing well emotionally, too.
“Morale among the staff is remarkably good,” Sandvik wrote. “Detainees are doing pretty well also as we have had very few complaints or concerns from them during this challenging time.”
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said that no staff have been tested for COVID-19. The office does keep track if employees get tested on their own. No detainees have been tested either, Torgerson wrote in an email.
“We have had some sick detainees come in as a new arrestee, but they were all held in isolation and were released or made bail right away,” he wrote.
With jail numbers down, in part through efforts like pretrial releases and low or no bail, almost all detainees are able to be in cells alone. Normally, the jail’s 202 beds are mostly double bunked, meaning two people to a cell.
“With our numbers down we are able to separate almost all of our detainees and have two areas set aside for quarantine needs if we get it inside the facility,” Torgerson wrote.