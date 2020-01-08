An Austin attorney was publicly reprimanded for "demonstrating a lack of thoroughness and preparation" on a bankruptcy matter.
Attorney William L. Bodensteiner was placed on two years of supervised probation on Nov. 1 by the Minnesota Supreme Court’s Office of Appellate Courts.
In addition to the probationary sentence, Bodensteiner was also publicly reprimanded and ordered to pay $900. According to court records, he made the payment on Monday.
The probationary sentence comes after the director of the Office of Lawyers and Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action against Bodensteiner for a 2017 incident.
In April 2017, Bodensteiner was contacted by a homeowner facing foreclosure for legal assistance. Bodensteiner and the man spoke on the phone several times about a pending sheriff’s sale that was scheduled for the man’s home, but Bodensteiner did not take steps to determine the exact date of the sheriff’s sale other than ask the man and the man’s fiancee for the information, according to the petition for discipline.
The date of the sheriff’s sale was not learned until October 2017 — after the homeowner’s fiancee found an online listing for the home. The sheriff’s sale took place on May 30, 2017. The man was ultimately evicted from his home.
According to court records, since Bodensteiner was admitted to practice law in Minnesota in 1983, he has been admonished, placed on private probation and been publicly reprimanded a total of five times.