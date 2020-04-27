An Austin man pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Dylan Matthew Drees, 24, is charged in Mower County District Court with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He is being held on $50,000 conditional bail, which was set on Monday by Judge Nancy Buytendorp. Judge Jeffrey Kritzer had originally set conditional bail at $100,000 on April 16 at Drees’ first appearance on the charges, according to court records.
Austin police took reports on April 14 from two women that a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl had each disclosed they were sexually assaulted by Drees, according to the criminal complaint.
One woman told police she spoke with the girls and she believed the incidents occurred between August 2019 and Nov. 18. A Child Protection Worker later learned the abuse may have started in April 2018.
When the woman confronted Drees, he reportedly told her “he was going to kill himself,” the complaint states.
A Child Protection Worker interviewed both girls. One girl indicated the abuse was daily, but it slowly came to a halt. The other indicated that the two told one of the women about the abuse because they feared it would start again.
When Drees was interviewed by a detective, he denied sexually abusing either of the girls and said he thought they lied about it to make him leave, according to the criminal complaint. He was arrested and taken to the Mower County Adult Detention Center.
A jury trial is scheduled for August.