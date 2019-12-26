Hokah resident Kerrie Jean Hauser was killed on Christmas Eve while walking a dog, the Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday morning.
Hauser, 49, was walking a dog on the southbound shoulder of Minnesota Highway 16 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by 35-year-old Brittany Diane Robb, of Lewiston.
The dog was killed in the crash, as well.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol report.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office, La Crescent Police Department, Hokah Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.
"This is still an active investigation, and once it is completed will be sent to the Houston County attorney to review for charge," Sgt. Troy Christianson wrote in an email.