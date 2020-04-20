The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to Rochester on Friday to provide another set of eyes in the apartment where a 41-year-old Rochester man was found dead.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said police asked for the BCA to investigate the apartment to make sure “we are all seeing the same things.” Rochester police does have its own forensics unit, which also processed the crime scene. The man’s death was ruled a homicide.
Robert Elridge Volgmann was found dead Thursday inside his apartment at 2319 28½ Ave. NW. Police were called to the residence by the building's landlord, who had stopped by to drop off food and noticed an open window, according to Moilanen. Volgmann lived in the apartment with a roommate.
Police said Thursday night that when officers arrived, Volgmann was "obviously deceased and it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death.” Police believe Volgmann was dead for at least 24 hours before his body was discovered.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.