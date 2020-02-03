Thirteen chickens, three ducks and a turkey died Saturday night in a fire of two chicken coops in Haverhill Township.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the fire at 11:24 p.m. Saturday at 5910 Viola Road Northeast. The 37-year-old property owner called law enforcement after looking out from the house and seeing the coops, which sat next to one another, on fire.
The owner tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so, a law enforcement official said. By the time a deputy arrived, the coops were gone and the birds were dead.
Eyota, Dover, and Elgin fire departments responded to the fire.
Officials are uncertain of the cause of the fire, but a plug-in heater was near the coops.