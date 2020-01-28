BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Fire departments from across southeast Minnesota engaged in an hourslong battle to put out a blaze that engulfed a bakery in downtown Blooming Prairie.
Well before the last flame was doused, officials deemed the two-story brick building, now a smoldering wreck, a total loss. Gray smoke could be seen billowing from the downtown hours after the first 911 went out.
At one point, officials considered using a backhoe to knock the building down as a way to contain the fire, as fire hoses throughout the morning poured thousands of gallons of water onto the building.
"It's going to be a safety concern here," said Blooming Prairie Police Chief Greg Skillestad. "They're going to have to tear this building down."
The Bakery, a two-decade-old business owned by Gregg Fristedt and housed on the building's first floor, was destroyed by the fire. Fristedt was clearly heartbroken at the loss, said Dewayne Carlsgaard, an Albert Lea resident who talked with him briefly.
"We seen him walking by, and he hugged a lady right here," Carlsgaard said. "He doesn't know what he's going to do. He said he's just going home and try to figure out what he's going to do."
Skillestad said employees at The Bakery started their shift at 3 a.m. Around 6 a.m., they saw smoke emanating from the first floor.
The Blooming Prairie fire officials arriving on the scene soon realized they would need help, summoning "mutual aid" from surrounding fire departments, including those from Ellendale, Hayfield, Geneva and Owatonna.
Firefighters at first entered the building and sought to fight the fire from the inside. But they backed out of the building as the fire worked its way into the walls.
"We fought it from the inside for as long as we could," said Neal Anderson, a Hayfield firefighter. "But at some point, we had to pull out. It just got too hot."
He said firefighters reached the second floor, but eventually retreated as the floor got spongy from being soaked with water. The building's roof collapsed.
At one point, there were five fire hoses trained on the building, yet flames could still be seen peaking from the second-floor windows. A pumper truck from Owatonna brought in water, as concerns mounted that they might run out of water.
Efforts focused on saving "Sportstitch," a sports screen-printing and embroidery shop, the only business adjacent to The Bakery.
Firefighters took breaks inside Prairie Home Floral, across the street from the burning building, eating pizza donated by Casey's General Store and drinking coffee donated by a nearby hardware store.
There were no reported injures. A tenant rented a second-floor apartment in the building, but was at work when the fire broke out, officials said.
It was too early to say how the loss of the downtown business would impact this community of 1,900, but Jackie Vorlicek, the floral shop's owner, said the city would rally.
"Blooming Prairie is the strongest community I've ever been a part of," Vorlicek said. "I don't know what's going to happen next. But people here are extremely supportive, resilient, and, no matter what happens, we'll help each other out."
Matt, a graduate of Toledo University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, got his start in journalism in the U.S. Army. For the last 16 years, he has worked at the PB and currently reports on politics and life.