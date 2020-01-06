Rochester police are investigating a body found along Commercial Drive Southwest near U.S. Highway 63 on Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Kent Perlich said the body had no obvious signs of trauma, but because the death is suspicious enough in nature, it has to be investigated for the potential of foul play. At this point there is no indication there was foul play.
A passing motorist called police around 12:30 p.m. to report they had seen a person lying along the fence. Perlich said the adult man did not have identification on him when his body was discovered by police. His body was located near a creek in the 3800 block of Commercial Drive Southwest.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in a news release that the man was 39 years old.
"There does not appear to be any obvious trauma to the subject that would have caused his death," Moilanen wrote.
A medical examiner took the man’s body from the scene. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
"This incident is actively being investigated," Moilanen wrote. "It does not appear at this time there is any danger to the general public."
No further updates on the incident are expected prior to Tuesday morning.
The body was found about 0.2 miles from the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Rochester Mayo Clinic South. Police were called to the hotel Sunday night for a noise disturbance. Police were not able to say if the two incidents were connected.
When police responded to the noise disturbance Sunday night, they learned that no one was in the hotel room. On Monday morning, the family of the person who was supposed to be staying in that room called the police to report that their family member had missed an appointment at the Mayo Clinic that morning.
Around 2:50 p.m. Monday, officers were seen removing black trash bags from the hotel.
This is a developing story.