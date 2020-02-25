BYRON — Evening activities at Byron High School were cancelled Monday after graffiti bomb threats were found in two bathrooms.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called around 5:05 p.m. Monday to the high school after staff found graffiti on the wall of a women's bathroom, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Detective Malinda Hanson. The graffiti was believed to indicate a bomb threat.
A second threat was found in another women's bathroom after deputies arrived at the school. A bomb sniffing dog from the Rochester Police Department and his handler also responded to the school to assist in the search.
Hanson said law enforcement does not believe the threats were credible. Nothing was found inside the school.
A notice was sent out to Byron High School families about the incident.
"We take all potential threats seriously. No incident is taken lightly," Superintendent Joey Page wrote in the message sent to parents. "Because of a strong partnership with our students and parents, we were able to uncover, investigate and intervene in this situation. We recognize that students play a vital role in maintaining a safe school — they hear the rumors, see the threatening behavior, and understand the risks."
"Students, parents, staff and community members should use this incident as an example of the absolute necessity of reporting any and all concerning behavior towards the school or other students. We must continue to work together. I would like to congratulate individuals for coming forward and sharing this information. As we are teaching students responsibility and leadership, it is important that they be able to share their concerns with teachers, parents, and other adults."