ALTURA — A 10-year-old Altura boy riding a dirt bike was injured after he collided with a strand of barbed wire.
Winona County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said the accident occurred at 3:41 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the the 18000 of Kreidermacher Road, about two miles west of Altura. Mueller said the boy was riding the motorcycle when he came across a barbed-wire strand used to keep cattle in. The boy suffered cuts to his neck and the wire knocked him off the motrorcycle.
The boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. No updates were available. The boy's name is not being released since he is a minor.
"It's bad enough, but was one of those things that could have been a lot worse," Mueller said.
Altura Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.