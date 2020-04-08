The governor's stay-at-home order increased fears among those who work with domestic violence survivors. They fear that people will be "trapped" at home in unhealthy situations.
While March incident numbers show there has not been a large increase in domestic incidents in Rochester and Olmsted County, it might be too early to see the pandemic's effects.
It might also be hard to ever get a true picture of what is going on inside people’s homes.
Neither the Rochester Police Department nor the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office have seen a dramatic increase in calls for service in general and domestic violence or person in crisis calls specifically, according to call data the Post Bulletin received through a records request.
Minnesota had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6. Schools in the state were ordered to close no later than March 18. Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-Home order took effect on March 27. The order was extended Wednesday to continue through May 4
“We know that some law enforcement reported a larger number of police calls related to domestic violence,” said Becky Smith, of the statewide coalition Violence Free Minnesota. “We know that some programs are seeing an increase in calls where police are reporting a decrease.”
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns said that calls for service that are domestic related or people in crisis have been consistent the past four years.
Behrns said he expects to see an increase in reports when life returns to its new normal and people report incidents that individuals were afraid to or unable to report.
“Most of our reports in child protection come from schools,” said Paul Fleissner, deputy county administrator of the Olmsted County Health, Housing & Human Services Division. “Without kids right in the classroom, we are not seeing virtually any reporting through that mechanism right now. We have lots of worries about that.”
Rochester police have seen a consistent increase in domestic incidents in March over the last three years. In 2018, there were 43, compared to 57 in 2019. This year, police have seen 71 incidents.
“We are trying to do what we can to make the community understand what we are doing and how we are doing it so that they can rely on us for help,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said, noting the recent publication of multiple videos. “They can call us when they need something, but there may be cases where they are stuck and feel like they don't have an opportunity to reach out for help.”
Amy Shillabeer, director of Olmsted County Child & Family Services, said that while they have seen reports about an increase of lethality or involvement of weapons, she wasn’t able to attribute it to COVID-19 and the Stay at Home order.
Total incident volume for the sheriff’s office is down slightly, with 2,828 incidents in March 2020 and 2,896 in March 2019. But deputies are still out doing their jobs, Behrns said.
“They are dealing with dangerous offenders, but they might not be doing as much when it comes to traffic enforcement, proactive stuff, because of COVID-19,” he said. “We want them to be safe. We have to be very mindful of our human resources, which are limited, for the sheriff's office.”
For the Rochester Police Department, total incidents for March 2020 were down by nearly 600 incidents from 2019. In March 2020, there were 4,599 incidents compared to 5,192 in 2019. Moilanen attributed some of that to the closure of bars and restaurants, which would limit some of the calls for disorderly conduct or intoxicated individuals. He also said that because fewer people are out driving, there aren’t as many traffic incidents.
“People are at home for the most part, so the opportunity to commit some of those crimes is not there or not there to the levels they are when people are out and about,” Moilanen said.
Minnesota 911 dispatch centers received 11% fewer calls in the fourth week of March, according to information published in the daily State of Emergency Operations Center update on April 7. Statewide traffic volumes are down as well, but traffic fatalities increased from 22 in March 2019 to 28 this March, according to the SEOC update.