HADER — A rollover crash sent a Cannon Falls woman to the hospital Tuesday evening.
Grace Christina Hall, 20, of Cannon Falls was driving south on U.S. Hwy. 52 just south of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 1 at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when her 2002 Suzuki Vitara left the icy roadway, rolled twice and came to rest in the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Hall was transported via Cannon Falls Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health-Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries. No update on her condition was available.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.