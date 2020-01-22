MARION — A semi turning onto an on-ramp was struck by a car, sending the car's driver to the hospital.
Christopher Alvin Betts, 25, of Chatfield, was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion north on U.S. Highway 52 near the interchange with Interstate 90 at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday when a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer heading south on Highway 52 turned left to enter the eastbound on-ramp for I-90. As the semi crossed the northbound lane, it was struck by the Ford, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver of the semi, Bruce Ladale Pat Claiborne, 29, of Dallas, Texas, was not injured in the crash. Betts was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital — Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. No update on his condition was available.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.