A 65-year-old Zumbrota woman was injured Friday after her car collided with a truck Friday morning on U.S. Highway 52 in Goodhue County.
Rebecca Joanne Almquist was taken to Regina Hospital in Hastings for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The report states Almquist's car collided with a Freightliner truck driven by Rabi Mohmmad Alalem, 21, of Maple Grove, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday.
Both vehicles were reportedly northbound prior to the incident, and no cause of the collision was list. Road conditions were listed as "wet."
Alalem was not injured.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Wanamingo Fire Department and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted in the call.