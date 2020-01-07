Olmsted County deputies responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 300 block of 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township for an assault, according to a press release from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
First reports to responding deputies indicated a stabbing had occurred, but when deputies arrived they realized that was not the case.
According to Capt. Scott Behrns, an initial investigation determined that a 17-year-old male had a large laceration on his forehead from an assault, but the assault did not involve a knife or firearm. "Another object may be involved with this incident," the release stated.
The 17-year-old male was not transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and sought medical attention on his own accord.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.