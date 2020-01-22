RUSHFORD, Minn. — The exact cause of the fire that destroyed a rural Rushford home and severely injured its occupants may never be known after a lead investigator with the State Fire Marshal Division was unable to determine its cause.
Lead investigator Steve Wolf concluded on Jan. 10 that the fire originated at the lower level and north side of the home, but due to the severe damage to both the home and its contents, Wolf was unable to pinpoint an exact area or define a point of origin.
Wolf concluded that he was able to eliminate all natural causes due to the weather observed at the time as well as an "incendiary cause based upon a lack of motive and no items of evidence observed to support this possibility."
He was unable to eliminate an accidental cause, nor was he able to definitively say if electrical wiring caused the fire due to the severity of the damage to the home and its contents.
"Given the age of the structure and the fact that the owner is an electrician, the likelihood of an electrical problem in my opinion is greatly reduced," Wolf wrote. "I cannot however eliminate any electrical items or appliances that may have been plugged in or operating at the time."
Emergency crews were called around 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 31 to the 1000 block of Dump Hill Road on the outskirts of Rushford for a report of a fire. Crews responded within about three minutes of getting the call, but nothing could be done for the home.
The family of six — a mother, father, teenage son and three daughters ages 7, 4 and 3 — had been sleeping when mom Erin Cords woke up to go to the bathroom and noticed something awry. She woke up her husband, Jared, who then ran upstairs and grabbed the three girls. Their 15-year-old son, finding no escape route, jumped from a second-story window to get out of the house.
The investigator noted on a subsequent visit that “Due to the severity of heat and fire damage, there is not much left of anything to examine." The home had smoke detectors that were properly operating at the time of the fire, according to the report.
Jared Cords said on Tuesday that the family is in the process of moving into a rental home in Rushford, as well as preparing for the arrival of a newborn baby. Erin Cords is due to give birth within the next couple of weeks.
Cords said the two oldest children are back in school, their middle child goes to the hospital “here and there,” and the youngest child goes weekly for treatment at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
A GoFundMe account set up for the family has raised $25,905 from 262 donors since it started the day following the fire. Proceeds raised from a live nativity scene, Christmas gift drive, family benefit and many more events went directly to help the Cords family get back on their feet.
“What this community has done for us is unreal,” Jared Cords said. “It’s been overwhelming and really good, the way they’ve taken us in and helped us.”