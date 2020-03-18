No government agency will come to your home for any sort of COVID-19 testing, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stated on its Facebook page Tuesday, following a report of a scam in the county.
The Facebook post stated that a county resident reported that someone had come to their door asking to come inside to test a few surfaces for COVID-19.
"The Olmsted County resident stated that a black female between the ages of 35 and 40 came up to their door, wearing a reddish pantsuit and carrying a large handbag of some kind. She asked about coming inside to test a few surfaces for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," the post read. "The homeowner recognized that the visit was a scam immediately and did not allow the individual into their home. The scammer then left in a burgundy Buick SUV."
If you suspect a scam or some other bogus visit, or if you receive unwanted contact that seems suspicious, you should call local law enforcement.
The Federal Trade Commission issued four recommendations on how to protect yourself from a scam.
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the CDC and the World Health Organization websites.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, online or in stores.
- Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued similar warnings saying "We need to encourage each other to be good to one another."
Information on how to report suspected fraud to the Office of Attorney General can be found on its website. Minnesotans outside of the metro can call 800-657-3787.