A theft from a construction site was apparently solved Friday when the suspected thief left his cell phone behind.
Olmsted County sheriff's deputies were called to the construction site in the 700 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, at 10:50 a.m. Friday. An LP tank, space heater and regulator hose with a total value of $1,400 were reported missing, said Capt. Scott Behrns, of the sheriff's office.
A deputy was investigating the cell phone found at the site when the phone rang. The call was from a relative of the suspect, Behrns said. The caller was surprised when a deputy answered the phone.
It turned out the owner of the phone, Robert Crandall, 31, of Dodge Center, had just been arrested and was being held by Rochester Police, facing a charge of driving under the influence. Behrns said Crandall admitted to the theft at the construction site.
Crandall will likely be charged with felony theft.