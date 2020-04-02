A Chatfield homeowner was uninjured after a fire started in his home Thursday afternoon, according to Chatifield Fire Chief Ryan Priebe.
The Chatfield Fire Department as well as police and ambulance responded to a report of a house fire around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
As crews worked to extinguish the fire, smoke could be seen coming from the front window of a house located on the corner of Fillmore Street Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast.
The homeowner was able to exit his residence before emergency responders arrived, according to Chatfield Police Officer Aaron Miliander. Another Chatfield resident called 911.
Nearby neighbor Michael Evans said he was just starting to walk his 14-year-old English setter, Abby, when he saw flames coming out of the home’s front window. Evans said the flames were about 2 feet high but there was no smoke yet.
“I knew something wasn’t right,” he said.
Evans opened the screen door, and the home’s resident opened the inside door. While getting the man away from the home, Evans said he was on the phone with 911.
According to Evans, crews arrived before he had even finished talking.
The home is located less than two blocks from the fire station. The resident walked himself to a waiting ambulance.
Priebe said the fire caused an estimated $15,000 to $30,000 in damage but believed the home was salvageable.