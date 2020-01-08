A Chatfield man is facing two felony charges for a November crash that severely injured a 3-year-old Elgin girl.
The Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed a complaint in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday charging Joshua Michael Jacobson, 39, with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. A blood sample taken from Jacobson after the crash was found to contain methamphetamine and amphetamine, as well as evidence of marijuana.
Jacobson is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the charges on Feb. 7.
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the area of 85th Street and 70th Avenue Northeast for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.
When they arrived, they found a woman administering chest compression to her 3-year-old daughter, who was not breathing and was unresponsive, according to the complaint. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracey Pagel took over CPR for the mother and was assisted by deputy Tom Olson. The girl was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus for her injuries.
The mother, identified by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the crash as Kathryn McKenzie, 38, told deputies that she was driving her Toyota Camry east on 85th Street Northeast going through the intersection with 70th Street going about 35 mph when her car was struck, according to court records.
The Toyota was wedged against a utility pole in the northeast ditch and sustained heavy damage to the right rear door. The child’s car seat was fastened in the right rear seat.
The vehicle that struck the Camry, a Ford Explorer driven by Jacobson, was on its side in a field to the northeast of the intersection.
Jacobson told deputies that he was driving from Rochester, going north on 70th Avenue, and came up to the yield sign and slowed down. Jacobson said he did not see the other vehicle because the sun was in his eyes and he T-boned the other car, the criminal complaint states.
When interviewed by deputies, Jacobson allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana two days before the crash. A “drug recognition evaluator” with the sheriff's office made the determination that Jacobson was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and that Jacobson would not be able to safely operate a motor vehicle, according to the complaint.