EYOTA -- A Chatfield man was seriously injured Thursday after the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled.
Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of 90th Avenue Northeast in Eyota for a report of a crash with injuries, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. The road curves in that area and is where 30th Street Southeast becomes 90th Avenue.
Derek Briggman, 37, was eastbound in his 2007 Ford F-150 when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck went sideways into the eastbound ditch where it rolled a number of times. Deputies believe that Briggman was speeding at the time of the crash.
The truck stopped about 75 feet from the road and landed on its wheels, according to Behrns.
A 12-year-old boy riding in the truck suffered minor injures. Briggman suffered serious injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time. Briggman was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, Behrns said.