As state, national and global officials work to stem the spread of COVID-19, local sheriff’s offices are implementing plans to keep those who are incarcerated from catching the virus.
The Post Bulletin reached out to eight sheriffs who oversee county jails as well as the Federal Medical Center in Rochester. These are their responses. Information will be updated as it is provided.
Goodhue, Mower, Houston and Olmsted counties as well as the FMC responded to the request. Information from other offices were found on social media. Many have implemented plans limiting services they provide to the public, such as fingerprinting, as well as reducing the number of programs available in their facilities and instituting a screening process for new arrivals.
"We’ve been preparing for several weeks now and instituting many of our emergency plans based on the changes the state and our region have experienced,” Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said Tuesday.
Changes include limiting unnecessary movements or contact within the jail and allowing only non-contact visits between detainees and their attorneys in rooms set up for that purpose.
In Goodhue County, law enforcement has also taken the step to limit the number of new people being held. Goodhue Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Agre wrote in an email Monday that the office has asked agencies to use citations and formal complaints as much as possible to avoid unnecessary booking and release. That does not apply if law enforcement deems there is a public safety risk.
On Tuesday, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson announced that the county had canceled all onsite visiting for detainees but that each detainee would receive one free remote visit per week through the facility's video visitation provider.
Travis Gransee, director of Olmsted County Community Correction, also said that the juvenile detention center was limiting the number of new intakes and at the same time had reduced the facility population.
In Houston County, incoming inmates will be segregated for a period of time to prevent contamination throughout the jail, Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg wrote in an email. New health screenings also include checks of temperature, pulse, oxygen and vitals.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Saturday that it had canceled seven things -- public fingerprinting, public jail visitations, public jail tours, inmate work crews or sentence-to-serve, Bible study, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office does not oversee a county jail. On Monday evening, Sheriff Scott Rose posted on social media that they were taking active measures to protect the public and staff. Rose also wrote that permits and forms that are available online must be done online. Individuals without an appointment to file a complaint or speak with someone are asked to call dispatch in order to be referred to the appropriate person by phone.
At the Federal Medical Center in Rochester as well as all Federal Bureau of Prison facilities, social visits have been suspended and inmate telephone system minutes were increased to 500 minutes per calendar month.
