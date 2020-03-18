As state, national and global officials work to stem the spread of COVID-19, local sheriff’s offices are implementing plans to keep those who are incarcerated from catching the virus.
The Post Bulletin reached out to eight county sheriff’s who oversee county jails as well as the Federal Medical Center in Rochester. These are their responses. Information will be updated as it is provided.
Goodhue, Mower, Houston and Olmsted counties as well as FMC responded to the request. Information from other offices were found on social media. Many have implemented plans limiting services they provide to the public, such as fingerprinting, as well as reducing the number of programs available in their facilities and instituting a screening process for new arrivals.
"We’ve been preparing for several weeks now and instituting many of our emergency plans based on the changes the state and our region have experienced,” Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said Tuesday.
Goodhue County
The Goodhue County Adult Detention Center implemented numerous directives to help slow the possible spread of COVID-19 into the facility. Among the steps are limiting the amount of new people who come into the facility.
Goodhue Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Agre wrote in an email Monday that the office has asked agencies to use citations and formal complaints as much as possible to avoid unnecessary book and release. That does not apply if law enforcement deems there is a public safety risk.
Specific non-targeted misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor warrants will not result in a transport and if someone is arrested in another county, a new court date will be issued.
Jail programs with volunteers have been suspended although normal staff supervised programs will continue.
Onsite visitation was suspended on March 14 but video visitation is still available.
Agre said that the sentence-to-serve program from the jail has been suspended until further notice and work-release detainees have been furloughed from the jail with instructions for contact in the future. Public fingerprinting is also not being offered at this time.
Houston County
Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg wrote in an email that a number of services have been suspended.
- All public fingerprinting services as well as suspect fingerprinting
- All programming services for inmates ( AA, religion meetings, etc. )
- Inmate work crews (STS)
- All jail and dispatch tours
Swedberg wrote that staff have been informed that hand washing is very important and the county supplies hand sanitizer for all employees throughout the building.
The facility already has the capability for video visitations that requires no physical contact with jail staff. The video visitation area is decontaminated after visits have been completed and hand sanitizer has been placed at the front door of the Criminal Justice Center with a sign requesting everyone use prior to entering the building, Swedberg wrote.
When asked if any new screening processes were put in place for new detainees, Swedberg wrote that the Jail Health Provider has a screening tool for all inmates entering the facility.
“Immediately the inmate is screened by the Booking Officer for temperature, pulse oxygen and vitals. The Nurse RN will do follow-ups on all inmates,” he wrote. “All incoming inmates will be segregated for a period of time to prevent contamination throughout the jail.”
The facility is also designed to have an air exchange system to remove existing air and replenish with fresh air continuously.
Mower County
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said the jail has been taking actions to limit outside contact with inmates in the correctional facility. That means that outside programming has stopped as well as face-to-face non-contact visits. It also means that those in the sentenced-to-serve program are not leaving the jail and going out into the public.
The facility enacted its emergency plan last week and is screening all inmates -- both through a questionnaire and taking temperatures on an individual's intake into the facility. Isolation is occurring when it is appropriate based on the results of the screening, Sandvik said.
“We are also utilizing a screening process on all jail employees and all officers and deputies who have to enter the facility for any reason,” he said.
The facility has used video visitation for some time but has begun leaving more space in between video screens to allow the public to maintain the recommended 6-feet apart.
Sandvik said they have a plan in place if things escalate within the community to provide for home video visitation.
“At this point, we have not limited or halted visitations,” he said Tuesday. “We are having daily meetings and keeping our staff apprised and making sure our staff remains healthy and all of our customers within our care are remaining healthy.”
Olmsted County
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said in an email that the office has enacted six changes to the detention center and work release facility.
- All volunteer visitors for Detention Center Programing are restricted until further notice.
- Detainee visiting may change in the near future to a Skype at home visiting process.
- All professional visitors, i.e. attorneys and other necessary court staff including detention deputies are getting their temperature checked upon entry to the facility.
- Medical staff have COVID-19 testing kits if a detainee is showing signs of COVID-19.
- Detention staff are reviewing ways to reposition detainees to maximize social distancing within the detainee population.
- Public fingerprinting is suspended until further notice.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Torgerson announced that all on-site visiting was canceled but each detainee would receive one free remote visit per week through the facility's current video visitation provider.
At the same news conference, Travis Gransee, director of Olmsted County Community Correction, said that the juvenile detention center was limiting its number of new intakes and at the same time had reduced the facility population.
On Wednesday, interior lobbies at the Adult Detention Center and work release facility were closed and locked and visitors would have to use a phone or intercom located in the entryway of either facility.
Winona County
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Saturday that it was implementing a plan to address concerns associated with reducing the chances of exposure and the spread of COVID-19 at the facility. The plan included the cancellation of seven things -- public fingerprinting, public jail visitations, public jail tours, inmate work crews or sentence-to-serve, Bible study, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
Federal Medical Center
At the Federal Medical Center in Rochester, as well as all Federal Bureau of Prison facilities, social visits have been suspended and inmate telephone system minutes were increased to 500 minutes per calendar month. Volunteer visits are suspended, which includes visits in connection to the TAILS Program.
Movement of the men and women inside the facility has been suspended, according to information on the Bureau of Prisons website. Legal visits were also suspended for 30 days, although there are some exceptions.
Other county limitations
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office does not oversee a county jail. On Monday evening, Sheriff Scott Rose posted to the office’s social media that they were taking active measures to protect the public and staff.
“We will no longer be providing civil fingerprinting until further notice. We also will not be allowing civilian ride-alongs until further notice,” Rose wrote in the post.
Permits and forms that are available online must be done online. Individuals without an appointment to file a complaint or speak with someone are asked to call dispatch in order to be referred to the appropriate person by phone.
CDC recommends hand sanitizer, but frequently against jail policies
For those not incarcerated, using hand sanitizer doesn't require a second thought when soap and water isn’t available. But the hand-washing substitute is not allowed in most correctional facilities over concerns that it could be abused because of the high alcohol content.
Most facilities who responded to the Post Bulletin said that detainees do not have access to or are not provided hand sanitizer, but frequent hand washing had been encouraged.
Mower County Sheriff Sandvik said the jail is following public health and CDC recommendations that 20-second hand washing with warm water and soap is the best method to clean hands.
“All of our inmates have access to that and we also do have access to hand sanitizer if needed, if a situation arises where soap and water is not available,” Sandvik said. “We are meeting the needs of our inmate population to make sure they have the ability to keep their hygiene up and keep themselves safe as well as disinfecting throughout the facility on a regular basis.”