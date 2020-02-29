WANAMINGO — A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Brendan John Flahive, 48, of Woodbury, was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot south on Minnesota Highway 57 at about 7:04 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle collided with a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven east on Minnesota Highway 60 by Braulio Alberto Martinez, 23, of Owatonna, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. A stop sign on Highway 57 controls the intersection.
Both Martinez and his passenger, Luis Alfredo Sandoval, 25, of Owatonna suffered non-life threatening injuries, but only Sandoval was transported to District One Hospital in Faribault.
Flahive and three of his passengers – Julie Katherine Flahive, 10; Reardon John Flahive, 12; and Ryland Annie Flahive, 10; all of Woodbury – were not injured. However, Katherine Jenny Flahive, 44, of Woodbury, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was not transported for medical care, according to the state patrol report.
The Wanamingo Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.