Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE, SLIPPERY TRAVEL CONTINUES... PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW HAS RESULTED IN SOME SLIPPERY TRAVEL AROUND THE AREA. CONDITIONS SHOULD GRADUALLY IMPROVE THIS AFTERNOON, BUT USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING AND BE AWARE THAT WET SURFACES MAY BE ICY. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES COULD DEVELOP A THIN COATING OF ICE IF UNTREATED. REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND EXERCISE CAUTION.