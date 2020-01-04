LEWISTON -- A Dexter woman was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on U.S. Highway 14 in Lewiston.
Minnesota State troopers as well as members of the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Lewiston Fire and Ambulance were called around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to a two vehicle crash on Highway 14 at Rice Street, according to the state patrol report.
A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 58-year-old Ricky James Speltz was northbound on Rice Street when it stopped at a stop sign. Speltz, of Altura, continued on and was struck by a minivan eastbound on Highway 14, according to the report.
The driver of the 2007 Chrysler minivan, 35-year-old Melissa Kathryn Deters, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.