DODGE CENTER, Minn. — Two people were home when a fire broke out Monday night at a Dodge Center residence on the 17800 block of 635th Street.

20-year-old Liza Aarsvold was home with her mom at the time the fire broke out, and said she was sitting in the living room listening to music when she smelled smoke.

“Next thing you know, we saw black smoke coming from the bathroom,” she said.

When they opened the basement door, she said smoke expelled to the point where they couldn’t see.

“We had to book it,” she said. “And then it literally just went up in flames, it was no slow process.”

A call to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at 6:45 p.m. was answered by a sheriff’s deputy, who said he had no information to share about the fire.

Aarsvold said it was about two years ago when the family of six moved into the home that used to belong to her grandparents, which is over 100 years old.

The family has two cows, five chickens, three horses, a pony, a dog and three cats living. The dogs and cats live inside the home, and as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the dog and one cat had not been located.

Aarsvold said by the time she and her mom got outside and were able to dial 911, it was about a minute until they heard a loud boom. She said there are two 500-gallon propane tanks in the backyard of the house, one of which had exploded when the fire spread to it.

Standing a block away from her house as emergency crews tended to the fire, Aarsvold was concerned for the two calves who were housed near the propane tanks.

“I could only hear one cow after that, so I’m guessing the LP tank might have hurt the other one,” she said.

The family also had a pony out back and three horses in the nearby pasture. Aarsvold was relieved to see that all three horses, draped in red blankets to stay warm, were OK.

When the house was fully engulfed, she said she was debating orders given from a police officer for her to leave the property.

“If anyone knows me, I’m pretty stubborn when it comes to my horses,” she said. “And I was just trying to let them out to the pasture so they wouldn’t be in the smoke.”

Less than an hour after the fire, Aarsvold was looking on the bright side, relieved that she and her mom were safe.

“Not how I wanted to start the new year,” she said. “But I guess it can only go up from here.”