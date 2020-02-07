The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to 1961 N. Broadway for multiple reports of flames seen north of the Rochester Recreation Center.
According to a fire department news release, law enforcement reported a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, electrical wires down and sparking, and the building beginning to burn. There were also reports of a second vehicle beginning to burn.
The fire department was able to extinguish the majority of the fire associated with the vehicle nearest to the building. The fire associated with the second vehicle was also extinguished.
Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy were asked to assist at the scene. RPU secured the downed power line that was still energized.
According to the release, one vehicle was a complete loss, the second vehicle's exterior was damaged, and the building's exterior received "significant fire damage." The building's interior and contents also receive significant fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.