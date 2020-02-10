Rochester Public Works plans to remove snow from downtown streets in the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.
To make way for the work, parking restrictions will be in place between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on these streets:
• Third Avenue, between Third Street Northwest and Sixth Street Southwest
• Fourth Avenue, between Third Street Northwest and Fifth Street Southwest
• Fourth Street, between Second Avenue Southeast and Sixth Avenue Southwest
• First Avenue, between Fifth Street Northwest and the end of the street by the YMCA
• Second Avenue Southwest, between Third and Sixth streets.
• Fifth Street Southwest, between First and Fourth avenues
• Sixth Street Southwest, between First and Second avenues
• South Broadway Avenue, between Second and Sixth streets
• Center Street from Sixth Avenue West to the east end of the Zumbro River bridge
• First Street Northeast, between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Northeast
• Second Street, between Civic Center Drive and First Avenue Southwest
• Second Street Southwest, between Third and Fourth avenues.
• Second Street Southwest, between Seventh and 13th avenues
• Third Street Southwest, between Fourth and Sixth avenues
• First Street Southwest, between Fourth and Sixth avenues
• First Street Southeast, between Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive
• First Avenue, between Second Street Southeast and Second Street Northeast
• Second Avenue Northwest, between Second Street and the dead end north of Third Street
• Third Street Northwest, between Third and Broadway avenues
• Second Street, between First Avenue Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northwest
• First Street Northwest, between Third and Sixth avenues
• Fifth Avenue Northwest, between First and Second streets
• Fifth Avenue Southwest, between Second and Fourth streets
• Sixth Avenue, between Second Street Northwest and First Street Southwest.
All vehicles in violation of the downtown parking restrictions are expected to be ticketed and towed, according to Public Works. Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center.