The Department of Public Safety is sharing safety tips for winter driving:
Hitting the Road
- Buckle Up: It’s the first line of defense in a crash.
- Drive at safe speeds according to road conditions and give yourself plenty of travel time. Be patient, there will be traffic.
- Increase stopping distance between vehicles.
- Use extra precautions when driving near snowplows by keeping at least ten car-lengths behind plows.
- If skidding, remain calm, ease foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go.
- The law requires drivers to turn on headlights when there is precipitation. Do not use cruise control on snowy, icy or wet roads.
Move Over for Flashing Lights
- Law enforcement, tow trucks and other emergency vehicles will be assisting motorists who are involved in crashes or become stranded.
- Always look for flashing lights and move over at least one lane as soon as possible to protect yourself and those working on the side of the road, it’s the law! If you cannot move over, drivers are encouraged to slow down.
Winter Survival Kit
- Winter weather can pose a deadly threat in mere minutes for any unprepared person exposed to the elements.
- Drivers can become stranded for long periods of time anywhere.
- Stranded drivers should stay in their vehicle to take shelter from the elements.
- Response from law enforcement may be delayed due to weather conditions, lack of cell phone service, or an increase in calls for help.
- A winter survival kit should be kept in all vehicles in the event of spin outs and/or break downs.
- This kit should include the following items: boots, jackets, gloves, blankets, a cell phone charger, flashlight with spare batteries, bottled water and snacks, booster cables, basic tools, sand or cat litter, a red bandana, a pencil and paper.
Calling 911
- If you become stranded and need to call 911, make sure you know your exact location, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar area.
- Dispatchers can send help more quickly with a precise address, mile marker or cross street information.
- Follow instructions; you may be told to stay where you are and wait for rescuers.
- Drivers should not hang up until they know what will happen next.
Carbon monoxide
- Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning incidents peak when it is cold and snowy due to increased use of heat sources like fireplaces and wood stoves. Blowing snow can also block exhaust vents on the sides or tops of homes.
- There are some simple steps to take to prevent a CO incident:
- Clear snow from outdoor furnace, dryer, fireplace or oven vents.
- Test CO alarms to ensure they are working properly. A CO alarm should be on each level of a home and within 10 feet of sleeping rooms.
Safe heating
- Space heaters and other alternative heat sources are a go-to for many Minnesotans but the devices need to be used with extreme caution.
- Keep portable heaters 3 feet from anything that can burn.
- Never leave portable heaters unattended or sleep with them on.
Clear your hydrants
- It can take firefighters precious time to dig out a hydrant covered in snow in the event of a house fire.
- Help firefighters help you in an emergency: Clear a 3-foot path around neighborhood fire hydrants.