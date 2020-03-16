A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after evading multiple law enforcement officers in a vehicle pursuit.
Conrad William Jopp, who’s place of residence is unknown, was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, third-degree DUI controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, reckless driving, and driving after revocation.
Jopp was driving a stolen 2008 Mazda5.
Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said the situation began when there was a report on Saturday, just before midnight, about a vehicle that drove through a yard. A Rochester police officer tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Countrywood Drive and 40th Avenue Southeast once the driver failed to use his signal.
The vehicle failed to pull over for the officer, though it did appear to stop briefly before driving off again. Ohm said the officer eventually terminated the chase because it exceeded the standard operating procedures for pursuits. The officer broadcasted the details and continued following the vehicle before losing it in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.
The vehicle then nearly rear-ended a Minnesota State Trooper in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Southeast. The trooper then began to pursue the vehicle.
Beltrami County Sheriff Capt. Scott Behrns said the vehicle “disappeared into the Kutzky Park neighborhood.” A state trooper found the vehicle again near Denny’s, just north of the Miracle Mile Mall. The trooper eventually rear-ended the vehicle, which disabled its rear tires. Jopp was then arrested without incident, Behrns said.
The law enforcement officers did not have information regarding how long the pursuit lasted before Jopp was arrested.