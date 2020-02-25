The world’s first fully electric fire truck will visit Rochester next week.
The Rochester Fire Department is inviting community members to join city officials for a brief program and apparatus demonstration at noon March 6 in the Minnesota National Guard Armory parking lot, 1715 Marion Road SE.
“The big red truck is an important piece of equipment that the Rochester Fire Department utilizes each and every day. We are honored and excited to host this new apparatus, as it shows the advancement of technology and sustainability measures being focused on by the industry," Fire Chief Eric Kerska said. "We hope this visit provides our community members the ability to see the future of fire response."
Rochester is one of only a handful of cities to be selected for a visit by the truck and its crew.
The apparatus is a product of Rosenbauer, a company based in Wyoming, Minn. The truck provides zero/low emissions and reduced noise levels. The use of electric drives enables a completely new kind of vehicle architecture that is 100 percent tailored to future response needs and sets new benchmarks in terms of functionality and ergonomics. The main application area for innovative CFT technology at the moment is municipal firefighting vehicles, but it will also be applied to other types of vehicles further down the line.
The driving and operation demonstrations are slated to conclude at approximately 3 p.m. The program and demonstration are free and all are welcome to attend.