The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a burglary of electronic equipment from a shed in Oronoco Township. The burglary in the 10 block of Fisherman’s Drive Northwest is believed to have occurred sometime between Feb. 29 and April 3, when it was reported, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. About $3,800 worth of electronics belonging to Rochester SkiDox Water Ski Team was taken.
A 32-year-old Rochester woman may face criminal charges after Rochester police said she drove into a construction zone and crashed her car into a bulldozer. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the woman may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police were called about 8 p.m. Saturday to the area of Olmsted County Road 9 and Silver Creek Road. The woman was pinned inside of her car and needed to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Austin police are investigating the discovery of a stolen vehicle. A Chevy Cruze that had been taken Saturday afternoon from Owatonna was found in the 100 block of Fifth Street Southwest in Austin, according to Chief David McKichan. No one was in the vehicle when police located it. A number of items are believed to have been stolen out of the vehicle, including a gray Apple iPad in a portfolio case attached to a keyboard, a wallet containing cash and gift cards and a Chromebook issued from Owatonna High School.