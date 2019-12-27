A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing a trio of charges after reports of questionable driving.
Muhuyadin Aweys was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Friday after being found behind the wheel of a vehicle that was reportedly seen being driven erratically near the intersection of 41st Street and 18th Avenue Northwest at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said observers provided a description of the vehicle, along with the number on its Texas license plate.
While police officers were unable to locate the car at the time, a patrol officer was flagged down shortly after midnight by a pair of Uber drivers near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive.
The drivers reportedly said they saw a car matching the earlier description, noting its driver appeared to have fallen asleep at an intersection, since the vehicle sat still through several signal changes, Moilanen said.
The patrol officer found the vehicle minutes later in a ditch along North Broadway, with Aweys behind the wheel. A passenger was out of the car, trying to help get it unstuck, and a second passenger was in the vehicle.
Police said Aweys failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, where a breathalyzer test indicated he was under the legal limit. At the jail, police discovered approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine in a bag inside his sock.
Moilanen said Aweys is being held on potential charges of fifth-degree controlled substance crime for introducing contraband into a correctional facility, fourth-degree driving under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.