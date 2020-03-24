Rochester police announced Tuesday morning that no foul play was suspected in the death of a man found dead Saturday at the Motel 6. Police initially said the man was 21 years old but said on Tuesday the man was actually 31. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a preliminary autopsy found that no foul play was involved in the death Edi Moran, 31. He is believed to be from Kentucky.
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Monday afternoon after they allegedly robbed a 17-year-old girl at knife point. The girl told police she got in the car with the two boys to buy marijuana. The pair were arrested by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in the area of Valleyhigh Road Northwest and 70th Avenue Northwest on suspicions of first-degree aggravated robbery. The boys are from Mantorville and Byron.
The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office have added extra patrols of businesses and properties that have been closed as a result of Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns said that requests can be made through the county website for extra patrols of businesses. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said patrol officers are also doing extra patrol of those businesses that are still open, as well as the schools that are tasked with caring for children in our community.
The Austin Police Department made three arrests in two separate incidents of people throwing rocks at cars, according to Police Chief David McKichan. A 20-year-old Austin man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Monday outside the city’s Law Enforcement Center for throwing rocks at vehicles parked in the area. On Tuesday, two juvenile girls were taken into custody for damaging 11 cars at Quality Pork Processors. The girls are believed also to have damaged and/or stolen items from the Mower County Impound Lot.