An Eyota man who was given a probationary sentence in 2017 on possession of pornographic work charges will serve an executed state prison sentence in the case after being sentenced on newer charges.
Ethan Charles Olson, 23, was sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to concurrent prison sentences of 15, 20, 25 and 30 months, according to court records. Olson was convicted in September 2017 of four counts of possession of a pornographic work.
At the time, he was given a probational sentence that included he not own or operate any electronic device that allows for internet capabilities, that he not possess any pornographic or sexually explicit material, and that he submit to random search at the request of probation, according to court records.
In June 2019, two corrections agents from Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections conducted a home visit at Olson’s Eyota residence. During the visit, Olson allegedly turned over an internet-capable device and admitted to using a file-sharing application to download pornography.
The device was taken and turned over to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators reportedly found 10 items of pornographic work that involved minors, according to court records.
As a result of the findings, he was charged in July with 10 felony counts of possession of pornography. The new charges, as well as the possession of an internet-capable device and pornography, were a violation of his probationary sentence from 2017.
In September, Olson pleaded guilty to three of the charges. The remaining seven counts were dismissed in December when Judge Jacob Allen sentenced Olson to concurrent state prison sentences of 59, 77 and 84 months. The prison sentences in the 2017 case are to be served at the same time as the prison sentence imposed in December.