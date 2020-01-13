An Eyota man pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged in sexual contact with a child after a photo was found on his computer.
Michael Allen Smith, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court to felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. A third charge, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was dismissed as part of the plea.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin on Monday. Smith is being held without bail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 4.
Smith was arrested on June 11 by Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies after law enforcement received a call for service to a residence in Eyota. A woman reported that she found a photograph on Smith’s computer of him having sexual contact with a child, according to court documents.
When investigators spoke with Smith that day, he reportedly confirmed the identify of the child in the image and that the child was under 13 years old. Smith admitted that he “revealed” himself to the child but didn’t remember taking the picture, court documents state.
“Smith stated that it was ‘more than likely’ him in the image, but he could not ‘remember a time where (he) would have had the phone for something that stupid,’ ” the statement of probable cause reads. “According to Smith, he was wearing specific pajamas at the time of the incident and had his pants pulled down for a maximum of two minutes.”