An Eyota man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison on charges that he engaged in sexual contact with a child after a photo was found on his computer.
Michael Allen Smith, 37, was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne in Olmsted County District Court to concurrent 144- and 72-month state prison sentences.
He pleaded guilty in January to felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. A third charge, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was dismissed as part of the plea.
As part of the sentence, Smith will have to register as a predatory offender. He was ordered to have no contact with the child or the child's family, according to court records. He receives 267 days credit for time already served.
Smith was arrested on June 11 by Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies after law enforcement received a call for service to a residence in Eyota. A woman reported that she found a photograph on Smith’s computer of him having sexual contact with a child, according to court documents.
When investigators spoke with Smith that day, he reportedly confirmed the identify of the child in the image and that the child was younger than 13. Smith admitted that he “revealed” himself to the child, but didn’t remember taking the picture, court documents state.
“Smith stated that it was ‘more than likely’ him in the image, but he could not ‘remember a time where (he) would have had the phone for something that stupid,’ ” the statement of probable cause reads. “According to Smith, he was wearing specific pajamas at the time of the incident and had his pants pulled down for a maximum of two minutes.”