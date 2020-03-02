A man impersonating a Rochester police officer was spotted again.
A woman was driving around 3:30 p.m. Friday on 65 Street Northwest in the area of Bandel Road Northwest when she was pulled over by what she believed was a Rochester police officer driving what appeared to be a Rochester police vehicle, according to Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The "officer" told the woman she was speeding, told her not to do it again and then went back to his car and drove away.
The man was described as a white male with a tattoo on his neck. He is approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 25 years old with a thin build. The man had a name tag that read "Sledgehammer."
He was wearing a baseball cap that had Rochester Police written on it and wore a black tactical style vest and had a handgun on his hip.
The vehicle he was driving is described as a black SUV like the police drive. The woman told police she thought the lights on the vehicle may have been inside of the vehicle and not on the roof, according to Moilanen. The vehicle had Rochester Police written on both sides.
Moilanen cautioned that if drivers are unsure if the person stopping them is a police officer they may do the following:
· Turn your hazards on and pull over in a public area that has people. At night, drive to a well-lighted area.
· Dial 911 while looking for a safe place to stop. Be aware of your location so you can describe it to the dispatcher. Confirm with the dispatcher that a legitimate officer is stopping you.
· Lock your doors and only put your window down a few inches.
· Look for a uniform or other official Rochester Police markings on the subject's clothing.
· If you are still unsure, explain to the officer that you are uneasy with the situation and ask to see the officer’s official department photo identification and badge. Make note of the officer’s name and department.
· Do not reach for your phone when the subject is near your vehicle. If the subject is an officer he/she may believe you’re looking for a weapon. Instead, first tell the subject you would like to reach for your phone to dial 911 to confirm the subject is a legitimate police officer.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating a similar incident. A 22-year-old Stewartville man reported to deputies that he was pulled over on Feb. 26 in the area of North Main Street and 20th Street in Stewartville by a man with a similar description.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Garrett Johnson at 507-328-6923. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.