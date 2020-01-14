MONTEVIDEO — A female resident of an apartment complex in Montevideo died as the result of an early morning fire Tuesday, according to the Montevideo Police Department.
The name of the victim was not released.
According to the Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a fire at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Apartment complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Montevideo police, fire and emergency services responded.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The female was discovered inside an apartment. She was transported by ambulance to CCM Health in Montevideo where she was pronounced deceased. Her body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office.
The fire is under investigation by the Montevideo Police Department and State Fire Marshal's office. The building unit is secured.
Occupants of the entire complex have been displaced due to smoke damage and the investigation.