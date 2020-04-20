RED WING — A fire occurred outside a Kwik Trip in Red Wing Sunday night.
Red Wing Fire Department crews responded to a call about a possible structure fire at 10:56 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on West Seventh Street.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within four minutes to discover a small fire on the outside of the building on the west side. The contents of the fire were crates used for soft drink packaging. The fire was extinguished approximately five minutes after arrival, according to a statement from Interim Fire Chief Mike Warner.
There were no injuries from the fire. However, there was moderate fire damage to the brick and doorway of the building. Due to the location of the fire near a doorway, there was smoke in the building which was ventilated using a fan and positive pressure techniques, Warner said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Warner said.
Red Wing Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. Ellsworth Ambulance manned Station 1 while Red Wing Ambulance was on scene.