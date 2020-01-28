DODGE CENTER — Children escaped a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Dodge Center Fire Department was called at 3:45 p.m. to the house, in the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast. Children were inside it at the time of the call.
When first responders arrived, everyone was out of the house, according to Dodge County Sheriff's Sgt. Shannon Boerner.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the southeast exterior and interior of the home.
Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was out. No one was injured.
The fire is under investigation.