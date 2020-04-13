DODGE CENTER — A fire in a mobile home trailer left a couple without their home Sunday night in Dodge Center.
Dodge County Sheriff's deputies, the Dodge Center Fire Department and Dodge Center Ambulance responded to a 911 call reporting a mobile home fire at the Valley View Trailer Court about 9:40 p.m., according to a statement from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.
Rose said when sheriff's deputies arrived, flames were seen coming out of the west side windows and door of the mobile home. The owners, Jackie O'Dell, 65, and Debra O'Dell were standing outside the home. Jackie O'Dell was using his own oxygen tank and struggling to breath. He switched to a deputy's oxygen and was seated in the back of the patrol vehicle.
When Dodge Center Ambulance arrived, O'Dell was transferred into an ambulance and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. No update on his condition was available.
The Dodge Center Fire Department worked the fire scene for nearly three hours. The trailer was a complete loss and two neighboring trailers also were damaged, Rose reported.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the O'Dells or other families impacted.
While the O'Dells indicated a cigarette might have started the fire, the state fire marshal will investigate.