A fire that started in a northwest Rochester nail salon was likely kept from spreading by the salon’s sprinklers, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to Polished Nail Salon, 3780 Marketplace Dr. NW, report of a fire alarm shortly after 7:15 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they heard alarms sounding from outside the building and saw heavy smoke. Three additional fire engines and a ladder truck were called to respond along with a Battalion Chief.
Once inside the building, “it was quickly found to be a small fire at one of the workstations inside the business that was being held in check by a single sprinkler head,” according to a news release from the fire department.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire within about five minutes using a fire extinguisher, according to information from the fire department. Crews spent about an hour more on recovery efforts that included clearing the smoke from the building and cleaning up the water that accumulated from the sprinkler system. No injuries were reported.
A Rochester Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. The workstation where the fire was located was damaged and the entire business suite sustained smoke damage. The fire, smoke and water did not extend beyond the nail salon.