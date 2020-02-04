BRAINERD, Minn. -- A fire ignited at the Brainerd High School just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, resulting in a mass police and fire response and staff evacuating students from the building.
The fire was extinguished and the students were dismissed for the rest of the day for their safety. There were no known injuries, officials said.
Brainerd High School Principal Andrea Rusk sent out an email to parents at 1:45 p.m. about the fire.
“Students at BHS north campus building were evacuated at approximately 1 p.m. today due to smoke from a construction area of the building. No students or staff were in this area of the building.The Brainerd Fire Department came immediately. To ensure the safety for our students and staff the entire building needs to be inspected prior to anyone being allowed back in the building.
“Students were dismissed to leave if they walk or drive to school. Students can also be picked up by parents/guardians using Quince Street. Any students who ride the bus can remain on campus in the South Campus cafeteria until the BHS north building is deemed safe to enter.
More information will be shared as available. Thank you for your support and understanding while we ensure the safety of our students.”